Speculators are arrested from different corners of the country every year during the IPL. Many times players also complain about them being approached by bookies. Meanwhile, five people from Phaphamau area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for betting on IPL matches.

According to the information received from the police, one lakh cash, six mobile phones and a car have been recovered from them. Police say further investigations are on and more such gangs can be busted.

Prayagraj: Five people were arrested in connection with illegal betting on cricket matches being played at IPL, in Phaphamau area. Police say, “Rs 1 lakhs cash, 6 mobiles & a vehicle were seized from them.” (17.10) pic.twitter.com/CNVOpq4FlC – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

This time IPL will run on November 8

Let us tell you that this time IPL is happening in UAE and not in India due to corona. IPA-13 started on 19 September itself. At present, almost half of the IPL-13 league matches have ended. This time the IPL final is to be held on 8 November.

In an IPL match on Saturday night, Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals. Delhi needed a total of 17 runs to win the last over. Akshar Patel gave Delhi the victory by hitting a total of three sixes in this last over.