Oscar winner Jamie Foxx hospitalized in Atlanta: the request for prayers from people close to the actor is concerned

The health conditions of Jamie Foxx. The singer, actor, TV face and record producer, has in fact been hospitalized in an Atlanta hospital for several weeks and the reasons have been kept hidden for the time being. Sources close to him have asked all fans to pray for him.

Born in Terrell, a small town in Kaufman County, Texas, Eric Marlon Bishop didn’t have a completely happy childhood, made up mostly of poverty and adoptions.

Nonetheless it showed all the artistic talent from an early age. He started playing the piano when he was only 5 years old. In high school he played in several bands and performed occasionally in small shows.

Precisely in those small places, where begins to perform almost for funenjoys incredible success and begins to use the pseudonym Jamie Foxx, from which he will never separate again.

His film debut came in 1992, when he starred in the film Toys – Toys. But there are many hugely successful films that establish him as one of the brightest stars in cinema.

The most important and prestigious recognition comes in 2004, when he plays the role of Ray Charles in the film Ray.

His extraordinary performance earned him the BAFTA, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Critics’ Choice Award, the Golden Globe and above all the Oscar Prize in the category of Best Actor.

His career in the musical fieldwith various R&B, Hip Hop, Pop and Soul songs reaching the top of the charts and breaking the bank in terms of album sales and web streaming.

How is Jamie Foxx

In recent weeks Jamie Foxx fans from all over the world are worry for his health condition.

Last April 12, his daughter Corinnewith whom he shares the production and management of the musical television show Beat Shazam, had announced his father’s absence from the program due to health problems. Without going into details.

The gossip site tmz extension he later explained that the actor is hospitalized at an Atlanta hospitalbut what worried the most were the words of some sources close to him. These have in fact asked all those who follow and support him, to pray for him.