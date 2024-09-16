Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

Austria is still affected by severe flooding. A presenter has now shared frightening images from Germany’s neighboring country.

Vienna – Large parts of Europe are battling floods. People in Austria are also suffering from the floods, and large amounts of rain are expected again on Monday (September 16). The images of the flood disaster are shocking.

Presenter shares frightening videos of floods in Austria

As the weather service of the Austrian broadcaster oRf reported that the night into Monday was quiet, but on Monday and Tuesday, masses of water are expected to fall from the sky again. Up to 60 liters of rain per square meter are expected in Lower Austria by Tuesday, say representatives of the state government. Some weather experts even fear that even greater amounts of rain could fall from Tyrol to eastern Austria.

oRf-Presenter Martina Reuter lives in Purkersdorf, a suburb of Vienna. She shared terrifying images of the floods in the town. You can see masses of water running through the streets and causing problems for cars and residents. “Okay, now it’s not funny anymore! We are full of water in Purkersdorf. Horror,” she wrote under her Instagram-Post.

Floods in Austria: Massive traffic problems in Vienna

In further videos on her Instagram account, which were taken just a few hours later, the streets there had turned into a raging river. Cars were literally submerged in the masses of water, but the presenter still dared to go out onto the street to take her pictures. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before. Pure horror in Purkersdorf – everyone stay at home. We’re all really scared. Please pray for everyone,” she wrote.

Martina Reuter, styling expert at ORF, shares frightening images of the flood disaster in Austria. © Montage: Screenshot/Instagram/@reuter_martina_official

Over the weekend, several hundred people had to be rescued in the areas particularly badly affected by the floods. A firefighter died on Sunday while pumping out a cellar. Austria’s capital Vienna is also struggling with serious problems in public transport. Many subway lines are only running on partial routes. There are currently no trains at all on the southern and western routes to and from Vienna. (rd/dpa)