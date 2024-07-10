The mayor of Coulonces, a small town of 216 inhabitants in the Orne department in Normandy, has issued an anti-rain ordinance. “Considering the fact that during the holidays there must be sunthat the amount of rain has reached its limit in our municipality”, and in the whole northern part of France, “good weather is prescribed from mid-July to October, with temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees centigrade during the day, no more than 20 at night”. “No heatwaves”, he emphasizes thinking of the older ones. “We are a small municipality, I would not want to lose anyone”. Then recommends “parish managers” to pray for a more normal climate to return.

The order relies on Article L. 2212-2 of the Local Government Code, which deals with “inconveniences that exceed the normal inconveniences of social life.” “Since last year, we haven’t had eight days of sunshine in a row. It’s quite strange this year, it affects people’s minds, they’re not inclined to party.” “When it rains and you’re stuck at home, you think about a lot of things. I remembered that a few months ago, a mayor issued an order against bad weather. This morning, since it was pouring with rain, I thought it was the right time to do it. At least it will make you smile“, explained Daniel Marriere, quoted by France 3.