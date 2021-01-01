The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 72 crore to Praveen Raut, who is said to be close to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in the PMC bank loan fraud case. The investigation revealed that Praveen had a role in the withdrawal of Rs 95 crore through HDIL.It was also learned that Praveen Raut had paid an amount of Rs 1.6 crore from the bank account to Madhuri Praveen Raut’s account. Later, Madhuri allegedly transferred 55 lakh rupees out of this to Varsha Sanjay Raut’s interest-free account.

This money was used to buy flats in Dadar East. The ED has called Varsha Raut for questioning in this case. The Shiv Sena camp has been stirred up after the case.