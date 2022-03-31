The city council unanimously approved a motion: “Remembering him with the title of a public space, with priority being given to the new municipal section of the Prato-Florence cycle path”. The emotion of father Carlo, who has been fighting for justice and truth for Giovanni since 7 October 2019

A sports facility or a cycle path named after Giovanni Iannelli, the 22-year-old amateur from Prato who died in the race. A motion was unanimously approved by the municipal council of Prato to remember the runner who died after the fall in a sprint in the elite / Under 23 race in Molino dei Torti (Alessandria) on 7 October 2019. Carlo Iannelli, father of Giovanni, who, moved, thanked all the municipal council and the city of Prato, and symbolically hugged the mayor.

The document The motion recalls the young "sportsman and exemplary boy, an example of commitment, dedication, loyalty and fairness, extremely generous towards friends and not only, brilliant and also active in volunteering, as well as in studying. His death has deeply affected not only the world of cycling but the whole city, incredulous and dismayed by this tragic and premature death ". The motion commits Mayor Biffoni and the Giunta "to implement all possible actions to recall the values ​​of fairness and commitment that Giovanni Iannelli has well represented and to remember his figure with the title of a public space, with priority new municipal section of the Prato-Florence cycle path or in any case, alternatively, a sports facility or another city area ".

The words “You cannot die for work or for sporting passion – concluded the mayor Matteo Biffoni -. The Iannelli family is waging a battle of civilization to clarify what happened and any responsibilities, and the Municipality is at their side to find out if what happened was a tragic fatality or if that accident could have been avoided “.

