Serious fire at a shooting range in Prato: two people burned to death, a third is seriously injured

Inside the Galceti shooting rangein the province of Lawna fire broke out fire around 5pm today, Friday 26th July. It appears there were people present in the building three people. They had been given for dispersebut it was hoped that they had managed to save themselves. During the rescue operations, however, two have been found charred deathwhile the thirda 46-year-old woman, was recovered alive, but in very serious conditionsShe was first transported to the hospital and then transferred to the major burn center from Cisanello in Pisa.

They intervened on site Prato Fire Brigadealong with various medical vehicles, including the air ambulance.

The alarm has gone off around 4pm. After the first aid, the Carabinieri, the police, two helicopters from the regional forest fire prevention system it’s a dozen volunteer teams forest fires. This is because the fire spread quickly to the surrounding green area the shooting range which is a protected area of ​​Monferrato. The “Tiro a segno Nazionale”, in fact, is a structure organized mostly outside and bordering a‘large wooded area. It seems that the fire started from inside the polygon and then, at because of the windhas spread outside and started to burn the forest. There are also some houses nearby. It is likely that other teams and aircraft will be sent for tomorrow’s fire. The mayor of Galceti, Ilaria Bugetti, also arrived on site. The causes that started the fire are not yet known.