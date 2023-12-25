At the height of an argument he stabbed his wife in the abdomen, who is now hospitalized in Prato. The policemen from the Flying Squad intervened last night in via Strozzi where they found the woman, a Chinese woman in her early twenties, who had just been rescued by some passers-by. The agents tracked down the man, a 35-year-old Chinese illegal in Italy, who still had blood on his clothes and hands. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder.