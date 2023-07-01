Madness in Prato, where a barefoot boy travels lying on the roof of a car on the Tangenziale. The images date back to yesterday and immediately went viral on social media. A stunt that fortunately ended without damage. “We wanted to celebrate the end of high school”: this is how the three twenty-year-old protagonists of this crazy “game” tried to justify themselves.

In the video you can see a white Renault proceeding on the Declassata road in Prato. Above the roof, an unusual load: a boy is lying on the roof of the car and holds on only by holding on to the side doors with his hands, while the car continues its run.

A very dangerous situation for the boy and for the other travellers. The three twenty-year-olds have been identified and sanctioned by the municipal police, who will proceed with the reports for the revision of the driving license not only of the driver, but also of the perpetrator of the dangerous act and of the third passenger.

For the young driver, a fine of 200 euros, reduction of 14 points and suspension of the license. He was accused of dangerous conduct, failure to use seat belts for passengers with him inside the car and high speed.