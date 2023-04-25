There is also the ex-boyfriend of Martina Mucci, the waitress beaten and scarred as she came home from work on February 21, among the three arrested now in prison in Prato.

The man is considered the instigator of the attack and together with him the police investigators arrested an intermediary and one of the two attackers. They are Italians aged between 19 and 21, all residing in the province of Florence: they would have acted by scarring the young woman in exchange for a few hundred euros.

All are accused of serious injuries, permanent disfigurement of the face, aggravated robbery in competition. Martina learned of the arrest of her ex-boyfriend from the press. “I had told the police of my suspicions the day after the attack even though I never imagined my ex would go that far. I loved him so much ”, the words of the woman, who still bears the signs of the violent beating on her face, to the newspaper La Nazione.