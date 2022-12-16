A 12-year-old girl born in Bologna and of Chinese origins was run over and killed by a car in the town of Poggio a Caiano, near Prato. She was crossing the road with her mother, who was injured and was urgently transported in red code to the Prato hospital. The little girl immediately appeared in desperate conditions, after the accident she was stuck under the car that hit her. At her wheel was an elderly woman who was with her grandchildren: she is in a state of shock. The tragedy took place in Piazza XX Settembre: the municipal police, the firefighters and the personnel sent by the rescue center were on site.

The exact dynamics of what happened is still to be ascertained, but from an initial reconstruction it seems that the woman driving was late in realizing the presence of the two pedestrians – who were on the crossing at a crossing – and was unable to brake in time. The woman driving was subjected to an alcohol test and was negative. The car wasn’t going particularly fast. The firefighters freed the bodies of mother and daughter left under the car, but despite the rescue efforts, the little girl did not survive. Great pain and condolences from the community of Poggio a Caiano for such a serious and unexpected loss.