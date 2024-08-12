19-year-old found dead on the street in Prato: he may have fallen from a height while he was in a friend’s house

A Chinese boy Of 19 years old it was found died yesterday evening, Sunday 11th August, along a road of Lawnin Tuscany. It seems that he fell from above while he was in thehome of a compatriot located in via delle Badie. The two would have drank before the tragedy occurred. The young man’s body was found on the pavement and, when the rescuers arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for the 19-year-old. The Carabinieri of Prato, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating for homicide. The man who last saw the victim will be questioned in the next few hours by the investigators. According to the first analyses carried out on the boy’s body, as we learn from the Evening Courierit seems there are some compatible fractures with a fallThe Prosecutor’s Office has ordered theautopsy to carry out all the investigations that can help understand the dynamics of the accident or murder.