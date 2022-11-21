Murder of Prati, Patrizio Bati describes with maniacal accuracy the details of the house and the “rites” of the prostitutes. THE CASE

In the story of serial killers of the prostitutes killed a Meadows there’s a mystery within mystery and it concerns a writer, Patrick Batiwho wrote only one book“We happy few” even edited by Mondadori in 2019 and welcomed at the time by rave reviews also from Corriere della Serathen he wrote nothing more.

In the meager biography we read: “Patrick Bati lives and works in Rome. A law graduate, he is married and father of an eight-year-old girl. In his studio he has a flagpole, a ficus benjamin bonsai tree and a collection of mugshots of 1950s American inmates. This is his first novel ”.

Meanwhile his name would be the adaptation of Patrick Batemanthe serial killer of American Psycho written by Bret Easton Ellis, therefore a pseudonym. The story is preceded by a “warning” which says: “Nelle scenes of violence described in this book, all of the people mentioned were actually attacked and beaten.”

And in fact “We happy few” is a novel based on violence. Set in the good neighborhood of Rome of the Parioli (also close to Prati), tells the goliardic adventures of a small group of friends characterized by being of extreme right who have fun – let’s say – playing pranks that always end in a violent way for the victims.

They remain impressed two episodes. The first is set in Piazza Euclide i.e. the center of the Parioli. One day a girl pretends that sheAtac has interrupted the bus connections and has made “substitute” cars (sic) available to passengers. People believe it and that’s where the joke begins. The driver is actually a crazy which begins to drive uncontrollably, invading the preferentials and accelerating at breakneck speed. At that point another car approaches with three accomplices on board that block the first, they get off and a fight breaks out in which the victim of the joke comes beaten quite wildly.

In the according to “joke” told in the book the protagonist is instead Charles Mazzone former Roma coach and known for his fiery temper. The group, always a Euclid square, goes downstairs and talks to him about the soccer team. He’s in, he gets excited because he’s real Roma fan and at that point the car of his accomplices passes by, pretending to be from Lazio and insulting him. Mazzone he ignores it but then on a second lap the car stops and three people get out and the car explodes brawl in which he is also involved in being beaten up.

As you can see a particular novel, which has its own creativity which takes strength from being true, even if not public, facts of violence in the style of “Clockwork Orange”. And here we come to the connection. Patrick Bati wrote an article for two days ago The print in which he tells about know well one murdered prostitute and to imagine very well the other victim why he frequented that closed house personally from 2010 to 2018.

The article is actually an opportunity to tell what life is like in a closed Chinese house which he knows well. They are described with a obsessive accuracy details that take place there, the “rites” of prostitutes, their security measures that lead them to file customers by telephone on a scale of 1 to 10 depending on their supposition reliability.

In short it almost seems that Bati lived in that apartment more than he attended where two of the murders took place, those relating to the two Chinese prostitutes on the street Augustus Riboty. On the Facebook page of Beat it there have been many negative comments towards her especially from feminist groups and someone who had read her novel.

In all of this Beat it seems to have done one good publicity especially to his book. Sure that Massimo Gianninidirector of The printshould know the name behind the pseudonym and the authorities may be interested in knowing the dynamics of the apartment well where the two prostitutes were killed.

