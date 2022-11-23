Prati murder, two videos appear shock: the incontrovertible testimony of the crime in via Riboty

Breakthrough in the case De Pau: they sprout two videosone lasting 14 minutes and 33 seconds and the other approximately 42 minutes, taken with a mobile phone Giandavide De Pauthat they resumed the murder of the two townspeople Chinese – Li Yan Rong55 years old, e Yang Yun Xia45 years old – which took place in the apartment in via Riboty, in the Roman district of Meadows.

The detail emerges from the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge Mara Mattiolithat has validated the detention of the 51-year-old as requested by the prosecutor. The two videos were recorded last Thursday at 10.23 and 10.38 and “document in an incontrovertible and gruesome way the murder of the two Chinese women committed by Giandavide De Pau after consuming with them sexual intercourse and have pretended to remain alone with the two womensending other customers away,” the ordinance reads.

“After a few seconds De Pau moves the phone And the shoes fit that he wears, after which the phone is put down, obscuring the camera but the audio continues to be recorded and the other Chinese woman is heard entering the room. At minute 1.09 noises are heard and the woman scream loudly, but the sound comes as if suffocated, the other woman enters and asks ‘what are you doing to her – writes the investigating judge – immediately after you hear the heart-rending screams also of the second woman who is attacked, then you hear the first sound of a slamming door and then the louder noise from another doorprobably the one at the entrance which is opened and from the minute 2.41 you hear the gasp of Xiuli Guo finally found agonizing on the landing; after a few minutes you hear the voice of the goalkeeper and shortly after the rescuers”.

“There dynamic of what happened inside the apartment of via Ribotywrites the judge, is fully proven by the content of the videos found in the phone mobile phone of the suspect and completely deny the version provided by the same about the presence of an alleged armed man who allegedly attacked the two women and threatened him with a pistol. The videos indeed not only do they document the assault by the suspect himself but also the absence of any other person inside the apartmentas claimed by the same suspect who had had all the customers sent away to be left alone with the two women”.

Prati murder, the investigating judge: “Heinous and brutal crimes, De Pau without inhibitions”

“Contrary to what was claimed” by De Pau, “about his state of confusion and not remembering anything”, all the elements collected “lead us to assume that he was fully aware of the grave facts committed by him against the three women”, reads again in the pre-trial detention signed by the investigating judge Mara Mattioli.

“There extreme gravity of the crimes committed in a very short time span to the detriment of three women during the consummation of sexual intercourse, the particular cruelty and brutality of the three murders, two of which were even filmed live by the suspect”, writes the investigating judge, together with “the precedents from which he is burdened, appear symptomatic of a particularly violent, aggressive and lack of inhibitions personality and lead us to believe that the danger of recurrence of crimes of the same kind”.

“There is also the concrete danger of escape taking into account the conduct subsequently put in place by the suspect as specified above, as well as the danger of probative pollution since the suspect could contact people aware of the facts still to be investigated (taking into account that after the facts a series of subjects were involved belonging to the world of prostitution) or to steal essential evidence for the purposes of a complete reconstruction of the facts, aI’m selling the weapon with which he killed the victims already hidden”, concludes the investigating judge.

Prati murder, the call from De Pau’s sister to the Carabinieri

In addition to the two videos, the call that De Pau’s sister, Francesca, made to the carabinieri also appears in the magistrate’s order. “I’m there sister of Giandavide De Pau… then… I’ll explain… my brother has been missing since yesterdayunder the use of substances, completely freaked outa person who is unwell when using substances… I felt it last night and he spoke of killed women, of blood, of knives and miscellaneous things.He told me there was blood, because she was in bed, because then there were the secret services, because then he goes crazy when he uses substances. She says there was blood, I don’t know if it was me … I don’t remember anything, “explains the woman, reporting the conversation with her brother to the carabinieri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

