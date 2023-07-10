Invitation from the president of Petrobras to Haitan Al Ghais was made during the organization’s 8th International Seminar in Austria

the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, should be visited in the next few days by the secretary general of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), Haitan Al Ghais. The invitation was made by the Brazilian during the 8th OPEC International Seminar, held last week in Vienna, Austria. It was the 1st time that a Petrobras president participated in the event that brings together CEOs from the world’s largest oil companies.

Prates published video on social media where he appears alongside Haitan Al Ghais at the event. Born in Kuwait, the OPEC secretary general lived in Brazil for almost six years as he was the son of a diplomat. He stated that he considers himself “half brazilian” and that he will visit the CEO of Petrobras in Brazil to “increase cooperation” between the company and the entity.

In a speech at the OPEC event, the president of Petrobras defended the maintenance of activities with less impact on the environment and said he considers it urgent to mobilize resources to encourage change in the energy transition. He also stated that it is important to consider the particularities of regions, markets and companies.

“There is only one certainty today among state societies and national oil exporting states: we are in times of inexorable transition that will cost everyone much more in terms of decarbonization and reexploitation/revitalization, than to start investing in other sources . Companies have the double challenge of replenishing reserves and producing hydrocarbons, while transforming themselves into energy companies and investing in new sources. All this with an indisputable concern not to leave anyone behind – neither workers nor consumers.”, said Prates at the seminar.

OPEC was created in 1960, in Baghdad (Iraq), to confront the 7 companies that had a monopoly on the oil market worldwide. The objective of the group, currently made up of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Venezuela, Iraq, Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Indonesia, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is to unite efforts and the production potential of these countries to define product on the market.