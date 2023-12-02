Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 21:02

Petrobras is expected to begin a study this month to analyze the feasibility of opening a company subsidiary in the Middle East. The statement was made by the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, to Bloomberg Línea, on Friday, the 1st. He referred to the initiative as “Petrobras Arabia”. The idea would be to strengthen the company’s commercial ties in the Persian Gulf region.

The announcement comes after Brazil announced its accession to OPEC+. The entity is a group made up of 23 countries including members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies. In the case of OPEC, countries have obligations to fulfill, such as increasing or reducing oil production, which does not occur with OPEC+ members. Currently, among the allies that make up the entity are countries such as Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Malaysia, Mexico and Russia.

This Saturday, the 2nd, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that Brazil will participate in the OPEC+ group, but will not “single anything” in the bloc’s decisions. He argued that Brazilian participation is important to convince oil-producing countries to reduce the exploration of fossil fuels. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, membership will not impose any maximum production quota on the country.

Lula participated in a meeting with civil society during the UN Climate Summit, COP-28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. During the meeting, representatives of non-governmental organizations defended an emphatic stance against fossil fuels.

“A lot of people were scared by the idea that Brazil was going to join OPEC. Brazil will not participate in OPEC, it will participate in OPEC+”, he said. “I go there, I listen, I only speak after they make the decision and I leave. I don’t whistle anything. I think it’s important for OPEC + for us to participate, because we need to convince countries that produce oil that they need to prepare to reduce fossil fuels,” she said.

Silveira had already signaled the country’s entry into the entity during the week. “OPEC+ is a discussion platform for the oil industry, where we can discuss energy transition,” he said, adding that it is necessary and urgent to move forward on this topic. He argued that Brazil was invited because the Lula government is recognized for “being one for dialogue”.

Also this Saturday, Prates defended that oil revenues be applied to increasing energy transition efforts. “We need to understand that the world simply cannot stop using oil overnight. We’ll still need it. It is also important that the oil revenues of States and companies are gradually used more and more for the energy transition,” he said in a video recorded at COP-28, in Dubai.

According to him, the debate on the role of oil companies in the transition, scheduled for Wednesday, 6th, will be the main contribution of Petrobras and its global, state and private peers, at the conference.

Partnerships with Saudis

On Wednesday, the 29th, Prates had stated on a social network that the state-owned company was advancing partnerships with the Saudis, to “ensure that we can work together on security, accessibility and energy sustainability projects”. He did not give further details.

The president of Petrobras participated in the discussion panel at the Saudi Arabia-Brazil Business Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Lula. The event promoted by Apex Brasil brought together the main Brazilian and Saudi companies and entities to promote economic prospecting between both countries.

“At the energy table, I argued that Brazil has great potential in operational leadership of the energy transition, which is already underway. Our country has an energy and electrical matrix that is significantly renewable. And this serves as both a challenge and a reference for our relations with Saudi Arabia and other countries,” said Prates.

At the meeting, Lula also called on Saudi Arabia to evaluate partnerships in the area of ​​fertilizers. Brazil is the largest importer of the input, at the same time as it is one of the largest food suppliers on the planet.

Petrobras has four fertilizer factories, one of which is under construction, UFN III, in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, which was announced for sale by the Bolsonaro government to the Russian group Acron, but did not go ahead; and another three that were hibernated (Fafen-PR) and leased (Fafen-BA and Fafen-SE) between 2019 and 2020.

According to Prates, Petrobras’ intention now is to resume all units. The first that should return to operation is the Paraná unit, which is hibernating, and conversations are already being held about possible joint projects in the leased factories in Bahia and Sergipe. The Três Lagoas factory is expected to start operations in 2028, with the possibility of having the deadline brought forward. (WITH DENISE LUNA)