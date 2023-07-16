Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/16/2023 – 11:51 am

Share



State oil companies want to go together to the United Nations Conference on climate change in Dubai (COP 28), scheduled for November this year. Called to be part of the group this week, during the 8th Seminar of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, affirms that the objective is to show what are the goals of the sector, considered the great villain of the energy transition.

Prates notes that for oil companies, the changes towards a decarbonized economy are more complex. “For us the challenge is twofold, you have to transform yourself, I called it an energy metamorphosis, for us it is more than an energy transition, It is to stop producing what you earn and become an energy company with another source as well, until a moment later on when you will start producing something else”, said Prates to the Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), after a presentation on decarbonization at the OPEC seminar in Vienna on Monday, 10.

Since taking office, in January of this year, Prates created the first directorate focused on energy transition, occupied by the former president of the Energy Research Company (EPE) Maurício Tolmasquim, who led the evolution of wind energy in the country. The state-owned company also announced that it plans to build offshore wind farms, with plans to enter the production of green hydrogen, and is also moving towards the development of biofuels on a large scale.

According to him, the invitation came after his declarations, in early June, that being a member of the government brings more bonuses than burdens. The oil state companies want to show in Dubai that they are prepared for the transition, despite the obvious conflict of interests. The idea is to establish goals that will be updated annually, said Prates.

“They (state oil companies) want to assemble a strong group of national companies, in the sense of saying what our goals are, very clear and feasible and updated annually. Not only are we going to participate very eloquently, we will have goals that are updated annually,” she said.

OPEC

The executive said that he invited the secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Haitan Al Ghais, to visit Brazil. Born in Kuwait, Ghais lived in Brazil for six years, due to his father’s work, and speaks Portuguese.

“I invited Haitan Al Ghais to come to Brazil on a date and for an agenda that we suggest in the coming days. He accepted, and we’ll have interesting news soon. We had good conversations in Vienna, and we remain in touch. Very convergent points of view”, said Prates in a social network.

The executive pointed out that the message sent by the OPEC secretary to the group of the seven largest world economies (G7) on the energy transition. “It is worth reading to understand how the main sector entity is recognizing and preparing to carry out the energy transition”, said Prates on the social network.

The president of Petrobras has stated that the energy transition for oil companies is more than a transition, “it is a true energy metamorphosis. That is, to transform into something else, without stopping walking, ”he explains.

In an article addressed to the G7, Ghais states that “there may not be a single solution for a sustainable energy future, but collaboration and inclusive action will be essential to achieve a just and permanent transition”.

The OPEC secretary recalls that global energy demand will grow by 23% by 2045, according to the World Oil Outlook 2022, and meeting this increase with energy security, global access and reduction of emissions will require all energies, investment and collaboration.

“For the oil industry alone, which will account for nearly 29% of the world’s energy needs by 2045, global investment requirements total $12.1 trillion between now and then. This equates to more than $500 billion a year,” Ghais said in the article, noting that recent annual investment levels have fallen significantly below that figure, due to the industry downturn, the pandemic and an increased focus on environmental, social and environmental issues. of governance.

In the article, Ghais argues that there is not enough investment in all types of energy, especially if you take into account that there are 700 million people who still do not have access to electricity and 2.4 billion use inefficient and polluting systems. “The overall focus needs to be on reducing emissions and using all fuels around the world. In this sense, there is no single solution for a sustainable energy future. What is the right way for one might not be the right way for another,” he says.

Ghais ends the article by saying that he is looking forward to the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28), in November, in the United Arab Emirates, a member of OPEC, where the first general assessment since the Paris (COP 21). He highlighted the statement made by the president of COP28, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, that “maximum energy, minimum emissions” is needed. “This is an important lesson for G7 leaders when they meet in Hiroshima, as we plan for an orderly energy transition driven by the challenges of energy security, affordability and sustainability,” he explains. “As I have noted on several occasions, we hope the future will see investment and finance in the energy transition with a focus on an all-people, all-fuels, and all-technology approach,” concluded Ghais.























