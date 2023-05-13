The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, again said that he plans to make the company national again, with a presence in all regions of Brazil. He made the statement at a press conference about the financial results for the first quarter of the year.

“We showed this (increased presence of the company in the country) with investments of US$ 2.5 billion in the first quarter”, said Prates.

The volume invested in the first three months of the year represented an increase of 40.4% compared to the same period in 2022. Petrobras’ investments are one of the points of greatest attention in the financial market in relation to the company, due to its impact on the balance sheet and in the distribution of dividends to shareholders.

The tendency is for this volume of investments to increase even more from now on, and especially from next year, with the entry into force of a new strategic plan that will propose a solid and staggered investment in renewable energies to face to the energy transition. At the opening of the interview, Prates reinforced the primacy of this process.

On prices, Prates informed that Petrobras will remain committed to prices in balance with the market, which guarantee the company’s competitiveness, without losing space in areas of influence of the company’s refineries.

The president of Petrobras pointed out that, in the first 100 days of his administration, the price of diesel charged by Petrobras dropped 23%, that of gasoline, 4%, and that of LPG (cooking gas), 19%.

The company is preparing a new pricing strategy which, according to Prates told the press this Friday, will observe regional contexts and also the relationship with each client.

He has said that prices will no longer be equivalent to imports, but he should not “stray” from the international price reference for commodities, crude oil and derivatives.