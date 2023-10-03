President of Petrobras stated that it is necessary to know whether the region, which is 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River, has oil or not

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesstated this Monday (2.Oct.2023) that he was certain that the Ibama will grant a license for exploration in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin. The statement was given in an interview given by Prates to the program Wheel Alivefrom the TV Cultura.

Although he claims that there is always a plan B in the oil industry, he reported that he is optimistic that the denial of the license will be reviewed. According to him, this entire process, with additional studies and even simulated operations, will give Ibama certainty that Petrobras has the capacity to carry out the research safely.

“I’m sure we’ll get the license, with all the requirements and all of them met, because this was bid at a federal auction. And the National Petroleum Agency made us sign a concession contract with a commitment that minimum work involving these exploratory wells”he stated.

According to him, it is necessary to check whether there really is oil in the blocks: “If Guyana has it, Suriname has it, and if the formations indicate that we can have it, Brazil has the right to know. After that comes the 2nd decision, whether to produce or not to face this last phase of the oil era”.

Prates once again stated that the Foz do Amazonas Basin is a priority for Petrobras. He called Ibama’s authorization for research in blocks in the Potiguar Basin, a stretch of the Equatorial Margin on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, a “beautiful start towards Amapá”.

The blocks were licensed BM-POT-17 It is POT-M-762. This is not, therefore, the FZA-M-59 block, located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, more precisely on the coast of Amapá, and which has been a source of dispute between Petrobras, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Ibama. This area is far from the licensed blocks.

OIL IMPORT

The president of the state-owned company said that if the country does not invest in research into new areas, such as the Equatorial Margin, it may have to import oil again in the future: “Humanity will need oil for a good 50 or 60 years ahead. If we don’t have new frontier areas to explore, we will have to import oil again like Brazil and oil that is more carbonized than ours”.

EQUATORIAL MARGIN

The Equatorial Margin comprises the entire coastal strip to the north of the country. It got its name because it is close to the Equator. It starts in Guyana and extends to Rio Grande do Norte. The Brazilian portion is divided into 5 sedimentary basins, which together have 42 blocks. Are they:

Foz do Amazonas located in the States of Amapá and Pará;

located in the States of Amapá and Pará; Pará-Maranhão located in Pará and Maranhão;

located in Pará and Maranhão; Barreirinhas located in Maranhão;

located in Maranhão; Ceará located in Piauí and Ceará;

located in Piauí and Ceará; Potiguarlocated in Rio Grande do Norte.

Petrobras has been seeking environmental approval to drill wells in the region and continue research to prove the reserves and verify whether there is commercial viability of producing in the area. The license ended up being denied in May by Ibama.

The permission refers to a pre-operational test to analyze Petrobras’ response capacity to a possible leak. The oil company sent more documents and requested a new assessment by the institute. However, there is still no deadline for this analysis to be carried out.

Although it has this name, the Foz do Amazonas basin is not the mouth of the Amazon River. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth.