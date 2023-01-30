President of the state-owned company linked the change in the company’s profile to its technological development capacity

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said again that the state-owned company will invest in energy transition. In event of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in Rio de Janeiro this Monday (30.jan.2023), Prates said that the world will not have the same logistics and consumption ratio within 10 years with the oil and energy sector and linked the change in the sources of electricity generation to technological development.

“What made renewable sources viable in Rio Grande do Norte was exactly the technological evolution. What was said about wind energy, for example, 30 years ago, that it was unfeasible, because it was crazy stuff, that it was too expensive. What brought this together in auctions and competitiveness to beat biomass today, beat natural gas, beat everyone and already be the second most important source in Brazil, now disputing with solar, in second and third? It is exactly the technological evolution, exactly the innovations”, said Prates.

As an example of the state-owned company’s capacity to develop new technologies, the president of Petrobras mentioned the Cenpes (Leopold Américo Miguez de Mello Research, Development and Innovation Center), which belongs to the state-owned company. According to Prates, the center has more than 100 laboratories, 4,700 pieces of equipment, 1,100 warehouses, 10,000 researchers and 900 partnerships with universities, companies, suppliers and technology institutions in Brazil.

The intention to invest in energy transition was the subject of Prates’ 1st speech as president of Petrobras.

“The size and trajectory of Petrobras naturally make it play a major role in driving the energy transition in Brazil”, he declared. THE “profitable diversification” in Petrobras’ business, with the inclusion of investments in the renewable energy segment, is an idea defended by him.

Prates was one of the coordinators of the transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group and, in the final report, suggested the creation of a specific directorate for renewables in the state-owned company’s organizational structure.

Watch the statement by Jean Paul Prates upon assuming the presidency of the state-owned company: