Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 18:38

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said that the state-owned company will continue with its strategy of purchasing carbon credits on the voluntary market, as well as efforts to give legitimacy to these green bonds generated in Brazil. He made the statements in a video recorded during COP28, in Dubai.

“In the second half of 2023, we have already made our first purchase and will continue. We are also structuring partnerships to invest directly in nature-based solution projects, supporting the development of consultation and measurement methodologies (emissions) so that Brazil can have credits of high integrity and credibility”, said Prates.

At the beginning of September, the company announced the purchase of credits equivalent to 175 thousand tons of greenhouse gases (GHG) generated by the Envira Amazônia Project, based in the municipality of Feijó, in Acre. The amount waived by the state-owned company was not revealed as it was information sensitive to the company’s strategy. The operation corresponds to the preservation of an area of ​​570 hectares of the Amazon Forest, in addition to actions in favor of communities in the region.

The president of Petrobras also said that the intention is to have projects to act structurally in the “arcs of deforestation of biomes and the recovery of priority biomes”. Deforestation is today the main source of more than half of the country’s carbon emissions.

In this sense, he promised to support projects to unlock the generation of carbon credits in other biomes, in addition to the Amazon, such as mangroves and Caatinga.