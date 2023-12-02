Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 18:44

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, defended that oil revenues be applied to increasing energy transition efforts.

“We need to understand that the world simply cannot stop using oil overnight. We’ll still need it. It is also important that the oil revenues of States and companies are gradually used more and more for the energy transition,” he said in a video recorded today, at COP28, in Dubai.

According to Prates, this debate on the role of oil companies in the transition, scheduled for December 6, will be the main contribution of Petrobras and its global, state and private peers, at the conference.