President of the state-owned company is dissatisfied with the composition of the council, which is commanded by the Ministry of Mines and Energy

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesdid not participate in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the state-owned company this Friday (April 5, 2024).

Prates' departure from command of the oil company is taken for granted by government wings and the executive's absence is an indication that the president's relationship with the Council, controlled by the Ministry of Mines and Energyit's far.

According to the portal G1, allies of Prates articulate a solution to accommodate Aloizio Mercadante, invited to assume the presidency of Petrobras, in the presidency of the Council. This strategy would place a stronger government name on the Council and save Prates' position.

This option could also calm the market, which trusts Prates more than Mercadante in the leadership of the state-owned company. O Power360 found that the maintenance of Prates and a definition on the distribution of dividends are a strong signal to reassure the market.

The invitation made to Mercadante to take over Petrobras did not go down well in the financial market or in the oil and gas sector. As shown by the Power360the departure of the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to command the largest state-owned company in the country is displeased because it represents a more pro-government turn in the oil company.

Mercadante graduated from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and has an unorthodox profile in economics. He went so far as to say that inflation in Brazil had ended with the Cruzado Plan, in 1986, an analysis that proved to be wrong. And then, in 1994, he criticized the Real Plan.

The economist even recorded a video in a supermarket defending price fixing to control inflation.

Watch (6min58s):