RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Board of Directors of Petrobras on Thursday approved Jean Paul Prates as interim president of the company until April, when the former PT senator should be sworn in definitively in charge of the state oil company.

A longtime energy consultant turned politician, Prates was chosen to lead Petrobras by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and is expected to lead a strategic shift to refocus the company on more renewable energy projects and refining investments.

Prates was unanimously approved by the board of the state-owned company, where he will also occupy a seat, Petrobras said in a statement to the market.

A source familiar with the matter said that the new president would nominate candidates for the board on Friday, after meeting with Lula later this Thursday to start discussing nominations for the council by the Union, among other issues.

Among the names quoted for the board, Reuters published last week that Sérgio Caetano Leite, a former partner of Prates in companies, is being considered for the financial board, according to sources.

Shares traded on the São Paulo B3 stock exchange fell more than 3% after Prates’ confirmation, making it the biggest drop for the Ibovespa, which fell 0.4%.

The markets fear that Prates will drastically change the company’s fuel pricing policy, which currently follows international indicators, such as the exchange rate and global prices of a barrel of oil, and which has already been criticized by Lula several times.

Analysts, however, do not believe in an immediate change in the course of pricing policy.

In addition to the limitations set forth in the statute for Petrobras to contribute to public policies, a sudden break in the current trajectory of diesel and gasoline prices could unbalance the market and cause risks of shortages, since the country is very dependent on imports of these products.

Prates has been defending the end of the application of the import parity for the formation of the oil company’s prices, but says that the company will still follow international indicators. He has also previously stated that the Lula government would not adopt an aggressively interventionist approach in Petrobras.

Investors also question the company’s future dividend policy, as Petrobras has made large payments in recent quarters – larger volumes than global giants in the sector – and Prates has already stated that the company is long-term and that it could not just explore pre-salt and distributing dividends, without thinking about what other oil companies are doing.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said they would maintain a neutral rating for Petrobras, despite an attractive valuation, “as we recognize increasing uncertainty about policies to be adopted in the coming years”.

“We expect market participants to take a close look at Mr. Prates on Petrobras’ pricing policy, dividends and future strategy,” said Regis Cardoso, an analyst at Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

Prates, who has been a senator for the past four years and becomes the first politician to hold a high-ranking position at Petrobras since 2016, will be definitively approved by shareholders at a general meeting.

“The challenge he (Prates) faces is trying to reconcile a vision of a modern Petrobras, generating returns for shareholders, with a more interventionist vision of the new government”, said Paulo Valois, partner at Schmidt Valois Advogados.

Earlier in the day, the Official Gazette of the Senate published Prates’ resignation from his mandate, which would end this month.

Prates replaced the executive director of Production Development at Petrobras, João Henrique Rittershaussen, who had also acted as interim CEO since January 4, after Caio Paes de Andrade resigned as top executive.

