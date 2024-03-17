Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/17/2024 – 7:10

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, once again defended oil exploration in the Equatorial Margin, on the north coast of Brazil, as a “fundamental” element for the energy transition. The region, which stretches between the States of Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte, including the Foz do Amazonas Basin, has strategic importance “both in terms of new reserves and the decarbonization of operations”, argued Prates on Friday night. fair, in a post on a social network.

“We are looking at new energies, without giving up oil production. Let's make the energy transition fair in a gradual, responsible and increasing way, seeking diversification. Perspectives indicate that the Equatorial Margin will be fundamental in this transition, both in terms of new reserves and the decarbonization of operations”, wrote Prates on his profile on X, the former Twitter.

The executive summarized, on the social network, the Fair Transition and Energy Security Forum, held on Friday, in São Luís, Maranhão. The event was promoted by Petrobras in partnership with the Maranhão government and the Legal Amazon Interstate Consortium, “which also met on the occasion to discuss the potential that each State can contribute to the transition path”.

“The event brings together authorities and experts with the aim of debating the responsible energy transition, in addition to topics related to ensuring energy supply, self-sufficiency in oil and gas production in the country and prospects for action in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, with a planned investment of US$ 3.1 billion, with 14 wells for the next five years”, published Prates.

IMBROGLIO

In May last year, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) denied Petrobras' request for offshore drilling activity in the Foz do Rio Amazonas Basin, on the grounds that the company had not been able to prove protection biological diversity and the safety of indigenous communities in the region.

At the time, Petrobras requested reconsideration of the analysis. In August, the Federal Attorney General's Office (AGU) released a technical opinion in favor of exploration. The document placed the Ministry of Mines and Energy, in favor of exploration, and the Environment department, led by Marina Silva, in opposing positions. The minister is against oil exploration in the region.

At the end of September, Ibama granted an environmental license for Petrobras to drill in the best-known basin of the Equatorial Margin, in Potiguar, on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará.

At the time, however, Prates published on a social network that the state-owned company's priority continued to be the Foz do Amazonas Basin. In this region, large reservoirs are expected, such as those found in Guyana and Suriname.

In January, Petrobras completed the drilling of the Pitu Oeste exploratory well, in the Potiguar Basin on the Equatorial Margin. At the time, the company informed the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) that it had identified the presence of hydrocarbons, but it was still inconclusive regarding its economic viability.

Last year, Petrobras reached total oil and natural gas production of 2.78 million barrels per day, 3.7% above that recorded in 2022. (COLLABORATED BY DENISE LUNA)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.