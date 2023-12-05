President of Petrobras stated that energy transition is an order from Lula to everyone in the government, but that it needs to be fair and inclusive

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesdefended this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) at COP28 (United Nations Climate Conference), in Dubai, a gradual replacement of fossil fuels and energy sources towards decarbonization.

In a speech during a panel on the role of oil companies in reducing carbon emissions, the CEO of the state-owned company said that the energy transition must be inclusive.

“We have an obligation to come together under this banner, to improve the planet step by step, without magical solutions, based on the needs of the real world and real people”said Prates in his approximately 5-minute speech, made in English.

“We need to worry about people, because the energy transition will only be valid if it is fair”, completed.

According to him, the transition needs to consider the world’s economic and social disparities and the need for energy security. He further stated that the theme will open an avenue of opportunities and progress.

Prates said that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has demanded actions from all members of the government towards a “journey of energy transition and integration of different energy sources”.

He called on the countries and companies in the sector present at the Climate Conference of UN to work together to deliver results more quickly in the environmental field.

“We will have to report these results very soon. We can do a lot. Much faster. And we can bring many with us”said the CEO of Petrobras in reference to COP30, which will be held in 2025 in Belém (PA).