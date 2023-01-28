(Resends without text changes)

By Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Geologist Mario Carminatti has been chosen by Petrobras’ new president, Jean Paul Prates, to lead the Exploration and Production department, people with knowledge of the information told Reuters on Friday.

Carminatti led the team at the oil company that discovered the pre-salt layer in 2006, one of the largest offshore oil discoveries in the world this century.

The group of names chosen for the company’s top leadership also includes a former partner of Prates, Sergio Caetano Leite, as financial director; Maurício Tolmasquim for a new energy transition directorate, which will possibly be called Renewable Energy and Decarbonization; and William França as refining director, according to sources.

Those appointed to Petrobras’ board of directors will still need to be approved by the Board of Directors, after undergoing integrity and eligibility tests at the company.

In a statement to the market, Petrobras said that it has not yet been formally communicated about the appointment of board members and reinforced that the appointed names must go through the company’s internal governance procedures.

Prates sealed Carminatti’s choice in a meeting on Thursday at the Planalto Palace with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chief of Staff Rui Costa and PT President Gleisi Hoffmann, one of the sources said. Carminatti was not present.

The meeting took place after Prates took over as CEO on Thursday morning with the approval of the oil company’s Board of Directors. Even formed with nominees in the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the Council unanimously supported his name.

Carminatti was Petrobras’ chief geologist at the time of the company’s bold decision to drill a thick layer of salt under the Atlantic bed at the start of the millennium.

The salt barrier alone was deeper than any well Petrobras had drilled before — 2 kilometers deep, more than the company’s deepest well at the time, at 1,886 meters underwater.

The multi-year geological program, in an offshore area that international oil producers had explored and returned to the ANP regulator after finding no oil, led to the biggest oil discovery in that decade.

The immensity of the discovery was estimated in 2008: more than 40 billion barrels. The pre-salt now accounts for more than 70% of Brazil’s daily production of around 4 million barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day.

Carminatti will be able to take over the board at a time when Petrobras has been making efforts of almost 3 billion dollars to open a new exploratory frontier in the north of Brazil, the Equatorial Margin. Petrobras experts said the region has the potential to replicate Guyana’s geological oil formation.

In a video published on Thursday night, Prates said that he sees the oil company as the main driver of the energy transition in Brazil, but that he will also work for the company to continue its journey in the oil and gas industry.

He cited the Equatorial Margin –which runs from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapá– as promising, with “strong potential” both for oil and gas and for renewable energies.

(By Sabrina Valle and Marta NogueiraEditing by Flávia Marreiro and Pedro Fonseca)