Highlights: Vineet Kumar Upadhyay, Pratapgarh’s famous Deputy District Magistrate, suspended

Action on charges of indiscipline, dharna was given at DM’s residence

If sources are to be believed, Vineet ordered to be associated with Revenue Council

Pratapgarh

SDM (Additional) Vineet Upadhyay, who sat on a dharna at the District Magistrate’s residence in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended. Vineet had been sitting on a dharna at the DM residence for about 4 hours with his wife on Friday. Vineet had made serious allegations of corruption on DM Dr Rupesh Kumar, ADM Shatrughan and SDM Sadar Mohanlal Gupta.

According to the information, action has been taken against Vineet Kumar Upadhyay on charges of indiscipline. Apart from this, the government has taken the matter seriously and handed over the investigation of the case to the Mandalayat Allahabad. If sources are to be believed, Vineet has been ordered to be associated with the Revenue Council.

SDM adamant on demanding action on officers

Earlier, in a conversation with NBT Online, Vineet said that when he started exposing the departmental corruption, he was pressurized and started harassing. In protest, he staged a sit-in with his wife at the DM residence. Additional SDM Vineet Upadhyay, who is considered to be honest and clean image, was unhappy about playing the lease allocation in Lalganj area.

SDM had revealed the entire game

SDM Vineet Upadhyay told in a phone conversation with NBT Online that the fake land was purchased in Dadua Ghazan of Lalganj area and it was recognized. It is being operated from Lalganj instead of Dadua Ghazan. After examining this, when they prepared the report, the pressure of local leaders and administrative officials started on them. This land was illegally leased by Sadar SDM Mohanlal Gupta, whose report was known to the government through DM, but DM did not send this report.