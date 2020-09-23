Recently, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was very much in discussion. Kangana Bollywood was accused of taking drugs on several big celebrities in the ongoing drug controversy in the film industry. Along with this, the dispute with Kangana Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena also went on for a long time. Now the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi has come forward in support of actress Kangana Ranaut.

It is wrong to defame the industry but …

Prasoon Joshi has said that Kangana is speaking her truth and should not be made insignificant. Talking to our affiliate channel Times Now on the debate on the use of drugs in Bollywood, Prasoon Joshi said that it is wrong to malign the film industry which does some great work. However, he also said that Kangana is speaking her truth and should not be considered insignificant.

Kangana said- 99% Bollywood Drug Addict

Let me tell you that Kangana had alleged that 99% people are drug addicts in Bollywood, including many superstars. Kangana’s statement was criticized by many big Bollywood celebrities. Jaya Bachchan had reacted sharply in Parliament to this statement of Kangana, after which many celebrities came forward in her support.

Many Bollywood celebrities on NCB radar

Explain that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested several drug peddlers including Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant after the drugs angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The names of some other Bollywood celebrities were also revealed during their interrogation, after which NCB also questioned artists like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.