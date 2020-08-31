Highlights: Supreme Court sentenced Prashant Bhushan in contempt case

Fined one rupee, granted till September 15

If you do not submit, then you will be imprisoned for three months and there will be a ban on advocacy for 3 years

Pictures of Prashant Bhushan’s 1 rupee coin go viral

new Delhi

The Supreme Court has announced the punishment against Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case. The court directed Prashant Bhushan to deposit a fine of one rupee by September 15 in his registry. If they cannot submit it, then there could be a jail term of three months. Also, Bhushan can be banned from advocacy for three years. Shortly after the verdict, a picture of Bhushan went viral on social media in which he is seen carrying a coin of one rupee. Many people claimed that this photo was taken just after the SC decision. In another photo, senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan is seen giving them coins. After seeing these pictures, people are asking whether Bhushan will pay the fine? Bhushan has said that he will explain the strategy ahead in a press conference at 4 pm on Monday evening.

‘What do you know the price of one rupee …

Shortly after the verdict, Prashant Bhushan started trending at the top on Twitter. While supporters of Bhushan are describing it as their victory with the true Jayate hashtag, the opponents are making fun of it. In a funny picture on the viral picture, total people said that Prashant Bhushan is stating his fees. At the same time, Kul said that the value of this one rupee is three months jail and three years debarment. Many users guessed that Bhushan would pay the fine and not go to jail. However what they will do will be known in the press conference at 4 pm today.

The rights of others should also be respected: SC

The verdict was passed by a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The court said that freedom of expression cannot be curbed, but the rights of others also need to be respected. The bench said that Bhushan got his statement publicity after that the court took cognizance of the matter.

It was not right for four judges to go before the media in 2018: Supreme Court

Prashant Bhushan insists on not apologizing

In the last hearing, the bench had mentioned Bhushan’s refusal to apologize for the tweet. The court then also gave Bhushan 30 minutes to consider his stand not to regret the tweet. But Bhushan remained adamant. The court had on 14 August convicted Bhushan of criminal contempt for a derogatory tweet against the judiciary.

