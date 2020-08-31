Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, convicted by the Supreme Court in the contempt case, has decided to pay a fine of Rs 1. If he did not, he could be jailed for three months. Giving this information, Prashant Bhushan said, “My lawyer and senior partner Rajiv Dhawan contributed 1 rupee soon after the contempt judgment, which I have gratefully accepted.”

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a penalty of one rupee as a punishment on activist and advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was convicted for criminal contempt. The court directed Prashant Bhushan, convicted for two tweets against the judiciary, to deposit the fine amount by September 15 in the registry of the apex court.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Murari Murari sentenced Prashant Bhushan, saying he would face a simple imprisonment of three months if he did not deposit the fine amount and there would be a ban on his advocacy for three years.

The bench said that freedom of expression cannot be impeded but the rights of others also have to be respected. The apex court had on August 14 convicted Prashant Bhushan of criminal contempt for two derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying that they cannot be called a healthy criticism of the functioning of the judiciary in the public interest.

Bhushan, in his statement, refused to apologize to the court for these tweets, saying that what he believed in was what he said.

(Photos courtesy- Bar & Bench)