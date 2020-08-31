Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was convicted of contempt of court for paying a fine of one rupee from the Supreme Court, held a press conference after the verdict saying that he had approved the verdict but he would fight a legal battle against it. Bhushan said that he will pay one rupee fine but will also use his right to file a review or writ against the verdict. He also defended his tweets for which the Supreme Court sentenced him to contempt. He even said that everything he said is the duty of every citizen. Bhushan said that truth will prevail, democracy will be strong, Satyamev Jayate.Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday sentenced the convict Prashant Bhushan to pay a fine of Rs 1. In case of non-payment of fine, he would have been punished with imprisonment for 3 months and banned for 3 years from practice in Supreme Court.

Why was Prashant Bhushan sentenced to 1 rupee, Supreme Court told

The tweets for which the punishment was also defended

After announcing the sentence, Prashant Bhushan said, ‘I had already said that whatever decision of the Supreme Court will be accepted happily, but my right to appeal against the judgment is reserved. What I said is that I think it is the most important duty of every citizen. It is the greatest duty of every citizen to speak the truth, to speak out against what is going wrong. I will give fine, but my right is to file a review or to file a writ … I will fight a legal battle against the Judgment of Judgment and the decision of sentence. ‘

‘If the Supreme Court gets weak then every citizen is defeated’

Bhushan said, ‘I have a deep respect for the Supreme Court from the very beginning. It has been over 37 years in my advocacy. The Supreme Court is the last place for the poor and vulnerable. Such people come to the Supreme Court to protect their rights. My tweets were not meant to hurt the Supreme Court or the judiciary. I did this because I felt that the Supreme Court hall has slipped a bit from what has been a very good record of them. This issue is not about me or the judges of the Supreme Court or the Supreme Court against me. Supreme Court should win. If the Supreme Court is strong, independent then every citizen wins. If the Supreme Court is weak then every citizen loses.

‘Hope is raised that freedom of expression will be strengthened’

Overwhelmed by the support he received on this issue, Prashant Bhushan said, ‘I am grateful to all the people who are in my support, whether they are former judges, activists, lawyers or ordinary citizens. This gives me encouragement and a ray of hope that this will strengthen freedom of expression in the country. The accountability of the judiciary and the drive for change in the judiciary will get power. People considered this case as a tool of freedom of expression. A lot of people raised their voice which is a very big thing. ‘

‘Truth will prevail, democracy will be strong, Satyamev Jayate’

Bhushan finally said that truth will prevail and democracy will be strong. Thanking his legal team, he said, ‘I thank my legal team. I especially thank my senior lawyers Dushyant Dave and Rajiv Dhawan. I sincerely hope that the truth will prevail and democracy will be further strengthened and strengthened in this country. Satyameva Jayate.’