Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that the contempt power of the court is sometimes misused in an attempt to stop discussion about the judiciary or to strangle the freedom of expression. Prashant Bhushan was recently convicted by the Supreme Court for contempt of court and has also fined him. Bhushan on Wednesday described the contempt jurisdiction of the court as ‘very dangerous’. He said that this system should be scrapped.

Contempt of court told jurisdiction dangerous

Prashant Bhushan said, ‘Every citizen in a democracy, who knows the functioning of the justice system and the Supreme Court, should be able to express his views freely. But unfortunately he too is treated as a contempt of court by saying that he has hurt the dignity of the court. Bhushan spoke at a web seminar organized by the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia on the subject of ‘freedom of expression and the Indian judiciary’.

Prashant Bhushan said in web seminar

Prashant Bhushan said, ‘In this, the judges act as prosecutors and judges of the accused. This is a very dangerous jurisdiction in which judges work to serve their own purpose. This is the reason that all countries having this power of punishment abolished this system. This continues in some countries like India only.

Bhushan fined one rupee for contempt of court

The Supreme Court had imposed a notional penalty of one rupee on Bhushan for tweeting against the judiciary. The court directed him to deposit the fine amount by September 15 and said that failing to do so, he could be imprisoned for three months and banned from practicing for three years. He said that the power of contempt of court is sometimes misused in an attempt to freely discuss the judiciary or to strangle the freedom of expression.

Tweets do not mean disrespect to SC, will pay a fine of Rs: Prashant Bhushan

Bhushan said, ‘I am not saying that no charges are being leveled against the judges for unacceptable or dignity. This is happening. But these kinds of things are ignored. People understand that these are baseless allegations. Talking about his tweet, Bhushan said that this was what he felt about the role of the Supreme Court. The advocate said that the contempt system of the court should be abolished. This is why he filed a petition with former Union Minister Arun Shourie and noted journalist N Ram challenging the constitutional validity of the legal provision dealing with criminal defamation.

Prashant Bhushan said that initially this petition was listed before Justice DY Chandrachud and later it was removed from him and forwarded to Justice Arun Mishra (retired on Wednesday), whose views on this contempt are well known. Earlier, he had accused me of contempt of the court only because I had been told by former Chief Justices (CJI) Justice JS Khehar, Justice Deepak Mishra and that he should not hear a case due to conflict of interest. needed.’

Famous writer Arundhati Roy also gave her views on the subject in the program. He said that it is very regrettable that in 2020 India is gathering to discuss the right to freedom of expression. He said, “This is certainly the most fundamental hurdle in the functioning of democracy.” The writer said that in the last few years, the country has seen steps like declaration of sudden demonetisation, implementation of GSST, repeal of most of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bringing amended citizenship law and implementing lockdown on Kovid-19. went. He said that it is like a sneak attack.