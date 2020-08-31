In the contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan, the Supreme Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 on Bhushan (Prashant Bhushan Sentence) in a contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. The Supreme Court has asked Bhushan to pay a fine of Rs 1 by September 15. Failure to pay the fine will impose a sentence of three months and will stop advocacy for up to 3 years. After the verdict of the top court, Bhushan will reveal his strategy ahead at a press conference at 4 pm today.A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that the court took cognizance of the matter after Bhushan made his statement public. The court did not accept Bhushan’s (Prashant Bhushan Verdict) action in the verdict.

Bhushan was adamant about not apologizing

During the hearing on August 25, the Supreme Court had said that what is wrong in apologizing, is the word so bad. Please tell that Bhushan was adamant about not apologizing. Prashant Bhushan while filing his reply said that he will not apologize for his tweet and is adamant on his tweet. Prashant Bhushan had tweeted that the Supreme Court had asked Prashant Bhushan to reconsider his statement and apologize. Attorney General K.R. K Venugopal had asked the court to leave Bhushan with a warning for the future. On the other hand, Rajiv Dhawan, who is favoring Bhushan, defended his client and said that he has not committed any murder or theft, so he should not be made a martyr.

Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here



Supreme Court convicted Bhushan

On August 14, the Supreme Court had convicted Bhushan of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The Supreme Court on August 14 awarded Prashant Bhushan contempt in the case of objectionable tweet against the Chief Justice and former Chief Justice. Was convicted of The Supreme Court had said that Prashant Bhushan has attacked the functioning of the entire Supreme Court and if such an attack is not dealt with in a strict manner, it would affect the national prestige and fame. The Supreme Court had said in its judgment that people’s trust in the judiciary and the ability to get justice is the foundation of the judiciary. If an attempt is made to influence the foundation of the judiciary, it will create disrespect for the judiciary. Prashant Bhushan not only made false allegations but also attacked the glory of the administration of justice. This kind of attack creates a sense of disrespect among the common people towards the judiciary and this act cannot be ignored. The Supreme Court rejected Prashant Bhushan’s plea in the case that he had criticized the health in the public interest.

Bhushan’s lawyer demanded an apology

Dhawan, appearing for Bhushan, had requested the apex court, citing Bhushan’s supplementary statement, to withdraw his August 14 verdict and not undergo any punishment. He requested that not only this matter should be closed, but also the dispute should be ended.

Attorney General K.R. K Venugopal requested the court to forgive Bhushan with the message that he should not repeat such act in future.