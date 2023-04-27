Pras Michel of the Fugees spies for the Chinese. Now he risks 20 years

Pras Michel got into trouble, overwhelmed by an international scandal. The rapper singer of the Fugees now he risks big, up to 20 years of prison. The 50-year-old artist – we read in Repubblica – has been declared guilty Of espionage by a federal court of Washington. Grammy winner, member of American hip-hop trio Fugees and songwriter Ghetto Superstaris accused of helping a businessman from MalaysiaJho Low, and the government Chinese to gain access to the highest levels of administration Americanincluding former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The rapper and record producer had brought Low and Obama together. To take a photo with the president, the financier allegedly gave the rapper twenty million of dollars.

Once arrived TrumpPras had introduced the financier with the aim – continues Repubblica – of convincing the administration, in exchange for a hundred million dollarsto drop the charges against the Malaysian. During these years Low had met a number of stars of Hollywood and funded the film”The Wolf of Wall Street“, starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Pras did not comment upon exiting the courtroom, while his attorney, David Keller, said he was “extremely disappointed“. “But our battle – he added – does not end here”. The financier, indicted with the rapper, is nowhere to be found. According to investigators, it would be hidden in China.

