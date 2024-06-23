A graduation ceremony for the 12th grade students at the Al-Zohour American Private School in Sharjah turned into an exceptional celebration, due to a blog post by the guardian of one of the students, in which the father, Ibrahim Al-Shamsi, who is famous on the “X” platform with the “Diver” account, said jokingly: “My son’s school is in Sharjah, graduation is in… Dubai World Trade Centre, why?! You will graduate Muhammad Al-Abbar.”

Only a few minutes had passed since the post, and the graduate son received a job offer from the founder of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar.

Al Shamsi told Emirates Today, which fulfilled its promise to cover the graduation ceremony, which was also broadcast on television, and was attended by hundreds of relatives, friends, and guests excited about the incident: “It was a joke, but it was met with an exceptional reaction, which reflects the strength of (social media) and the strength of Emirati society.” He interacted in an impressive and wonderful way, and my son received job offers, invitations from major companies, and gifts.”

He added that he is one of the influencers on the “X” platform, and his account has many followers, but it was the most important post in his life, because it related to his son, noting the reaction of the founder of Emaar Properties, businessman Mohamed Al Abbar, who assured him that the company was open to his son after he graduated in the university.

He stressed that this is an exceptional day in his life, and he would have attended the graduation wherever the ceremony was scheduled, but he was accustomed to joking and sarcasm through his account, and he did not imagine that the prank would receive this much attention.

He pointed out that his son, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Shamsi, intends to study aviation, because he hopes to join Emirates Airlines, and he does not generally interfere in his decisions, expressing his happiness at the great interest in the party after his blog, as a state of joy and celebration similar to a carnival prevailed.

Al Shamsi mentioned to Emirates Today that he received a personal call from the Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Center, Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, who promised him to organize a wonderful graduation ceremony. Both Etisalat by E&D and Du also provided a data package and a special number as a graduation gift for his son Ahmed.

The father continued: “The Museum of the Future also interacted with my post, saying: (Since your son graduates, he will be close to us. What do you think about him and his friends passing through the museum and taking the most beautiful graduation souvenir picture in the most beautiful building on the face of the earth)?”

Al Shamsi said that the Emirates Gas Station provided his son Ahmed with the gold category in the “Emkan” application, in addition to offering a technical training program from “Digital Dubai”, in addition to offering the “Billion Followers Summit” a special and annual invitation to Ahmed, in addition to presenting “Dubai Expo City.” Free entry and souvenir photos.

In turn, student Ahmed Ibrahim Al Shamsi told Emirates Today that he was surprised by the reaction after his father’s tweet via “X”, but he was undoubtedly happy with the attention, and the graduation ceremony turned into a wonderful event, which reflected positively on him and his colleagues.

“Emirates Today” interaction

Emirates Today interacted with the blog post of the father, Ibrahim Al Shamsi, who is famous on the “X” platform with the “Diver” account, by offering to cover the graduation ceremony, which Al Shamsi noted by saying that it is not the first time he has enjoyed the support of the newspaper, as it honored him in In 2012, he received the “August Personality” award for saving a baby girl from a stolen vehicle.

Student Ahmed Al Shamsi:

. I was surprised by the reaction after my father’s tweet, but I was undoubtedly happy with the attention, and the graduation ceremony turned into a wonderful event, which reflected positively on me and my colleagues.

Father Ibrahim Al Shamsi:

. This is an exceptional day in my life, and I would have attended the graduation wherever the ceremony was scheduled, but I used to joke and sarcastically through my account on the “X” platform.

. Student Ahmed Al Shamsi intends to study aviation and hopes to join Emirates Airlines.