Prank call to Giorgia Meloni: “There is tiredness about Ukraine”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the victim of a prank call in which she indulged in confidences on numerous topics, including the war in Ukraine.

The Russian duo Vovan and Lexus, aka Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksej Stolyarov, specialized in telephone pranks.

🇬🇧 ENGLISH SUBTITLES 🇬🇧 The Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus made a prank call to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni pretending to be the head of the African Union. In the call (confirmed as authentic by the Italian government) Meloni said that all her European colleagues are already… pic.twitter.com/ybad9AkoZv — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics 🇮🇹 (@CrazyItalianPol) November 1, 2023

The Prime Minister was reached on the phone by the two, who posed as a high-ranking politician from an African country.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Meloni said: “I see a lot of tiredness, I have to tell the truth, on all sides. We may be close to the moment when everyone understands that we need a way out.”

“The problem is finding a solution that is acceptable to both parties, without violating international law. I have some ideas on how to handle this situation, but I’m waiting for the right time to try to present these ideas” added the prime minister.

Meloni then spoke about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, underlining that “it is perhaps not going as expected” and that it is also causing “immigration, inflation, and an increase in energy prices”.

“Everyone understands that the conflict could continue for many years if we do not try to find a way out. The problem is what solution is acceptable to both without opening new conflicts. You know what I think about Libya… We could discuss for hours, my friend, what happened. Maybe someone understands that the situation there is no better now” added Meloni.

The Prime Minister also spoke about immigration, complaining about the constant flow of African migrants: “The situation is rather complicated: since the beginning of the year, more than 120 thousand people have arrived, especially from Tunisia. The situation is very difficult on all fronts, the humanitarian situation, the logistical situation, the security situation. And I think this flow may increase due to the situation that is developing in Africa, especially in the Sahel.”

Giorgia Meloni then also commented on the inertia of some EU colleagues: “Europe for a long time thought it could solve the problem by leaving Italy alone. What they don’t understand is that it’s impossible. The scale of this phenomenon affects, in my opinion, not only the European Union, but also the United Nations. But the problem is that others don’t care. They didn’t answer the phone when I called them. And they all agree that Italy must solve this problem alone. This is a very stupid position.”

The note from Palazzo Chigi

Palazzo Chigi did not hide its irritation at what happened and commented on the matter in a note sent to The Republic: “The Office of the Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister regrets having been misled by an impostor who posed as the President of the African Union Commission and who was put in telephone contact with President Meloni . The episode occurred on September 18th in the context of the intense commitment developed in those hours by President Meloni to strengthen relations with the African leaders with whom he had important meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly between the 19th and September 21st.”