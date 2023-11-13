Cesare Prandelli had his say on the national team. Speaker at Rai Radio 1, the former coach commented on Luciano Spalletti’s choices for the decisive matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine. According to Prandelli, the path taken by Spalletti is the right one, despite some calls having caused discussion: “It’s not like a coach waits until the last two days to make a call-up. There is a staff that follows the growth of our most ready players. The impact is strong, but this is the path, we need to rejuvenate. Immobile not called up, Scamacca and Raspadori yes? We must not discuss the choices of a coach.”