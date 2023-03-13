Curtain. Cesare Prandelli, 65, ex blue coach, has said enough. His last bench was the purple one, left two years ago (March 2021): “The passion remains, a great passion. I’m very well, everything else passes,” he explained during a speech this morning on Radio Anch’Io Sport on Radio 1. “A few requests always arrive, but at the moment the bench I’m dreaming of is the one in a park with my grandchildren to enjoy life with them. Just training”.

BRAVO DUSAN

—

The coach then commented on Vlahovic’s performance last night against Sampdoria: “You can go wrong with penalties, but the reaction he had in the following fifteen minutes was like a great player. He tried to score in every way, he was also unfortunate”, his comment on the striker he launched at the time of Fiorentina. “I think he’s a very strong player. The problem is with the team. There are difficult moments for everyone, but I still stress the reaction after the penalty.” And on the new generation of Juventus talents: “Juve’s young players are all very interesting, but the one with the most technique and quality is Fagioli”.