“A place in the Champions League belongs to Napoli, which in fact has already won the championship, and for the other three it will be a tussle until the last day. But Lazio, Inter and Milan have something more than Rome. Atalanta can become the loose cannon, I like Hojlund a lot in Gasperini’s team. And then watch out for Juventus, penalized but also launched”. Cesare Prandelli, former coach of Italy vice-champion of Europe in 2012 and protagonist in the Champions League at the time of his first adventure with Fiorentina, analyzes the race for Europe that matters to him.