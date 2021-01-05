Highlights: Mukherjee said that PM Modi should hear the voice of disagreement

Late former President Pranab Mukherjee believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to the voice of disagreement and speak frequently in Parliament, using it as a platform to convince the opposition and make the country aware. According to Mukherjee, the presence of the Prime Minister in Parliament makes a big difference in the functioning of this institution.

The late Mukherjee has mentioned things in his memoir ‘The Presidential Years, 2012-2017’. He wrote this book before his death last year. The book, published by Rupa Publications, hit the market on Tuesday. In the book, he has said, “Whether Jawaharlal Nehru, or Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh, all of them made their presence felt on the floor of the House.”

According to him, ‘Prime Minister Modi, who is holding his second term, should take inspiration from his predecessor Prime Ministers and give a visible leadership while increasing the presence in Parliament to avoid the circumstances which we saw in his first term as a parliamentary crisis. Was. ‘

Mukherjee said that Modi should also ‘hear the voice of disagreement and speak frequently in Parliament. They should use this as a platform to convince the opposition and make the country aware of them. He said that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he was in constant contact with the opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as senior leaders of the UPA and used to resolve complex issues.

He said, ‘My job was to run the parliament smoothly whether for this I have to hold meetings or convince the leaders of the opposition alliance. Whenever complex issues came up, I was present in Parliament all the time to resolve it. However, Mukherjee in this book criticized the NDA government for its failure to run the Parliament smoothly during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

He wrote, ‘I hold the government’s arrogance and its inefficiency in handling the situation responsible for the bitter debate between the ruling party and the opposition. The opposition was also responsible for this. He also behaved irresponsibly.

Mukherjee said that he has always believed that disruption in Parliament hurts the opposition more than the government because the disrupting opposition loses its moral right to surround the government. “This gives the ruling party the benefit of shortening the Parliament session citing disruption,” he said.