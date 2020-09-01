Highlights: Last sighting of the body can be done at his residence from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon today.

His funeral will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon at Lodhi Road crematorium

The government has declared a state mourning of the day on the demise of the former president.

new Delhi

Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away, one of India’s most respected politicians, died on Monday evening. He was 84 years old. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s ‘Research and Referral Hospital’ on August 10. His brain surgery was done the same day. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. A longtime Congress leader, Mukherjee was a seven-time MP. He was found to be infected with Kovid-19 at the time of hospitalization. Also, his lung infection was also being treated. Due to this, he received ‘septic shock’ on Sunday.

The family said that the last darshan of the mortal remains can be done at his residence (10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi) from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon today (01/09/2020). His funeral will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon at the Lodhi Road crematorium. The government has declared a state mourning of the day on the death of the former president. The Home Ministry said that there will be a state mourning in India from August 31 to September 6 in honor of the late honorable leader. During this time, the national flag will remain half-tilted on all the buildings across the country where the flag remains. Mukherjee was the 13th President of the country from 2012 to 2017. All Khas-o-Aam mourned his death.

Youngest finance minister

In 1982, he became the youngest Finance Minister of India. He was then 47 years old. He later served as Foreign Minister, Defense Minister and Finance and Commerce Minister. He was the first President of India who reached this top Constitutional post, beautifying so many posts. Mukherjee was the only leader of India who, despite not being the Prime Minister of the country, remained the leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also the leader of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha between 1980 and 1985.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died, was on ventilator for several days

Most mercy petitions rejected

Pranab Mukherjee stayed in Rashtrapati Bhavan for five years and during this time he made many changes. He was the president who rejected the most mercy petitions. A total of five mercy petitions were approved in his time, while 30 were dismissed. He removed both the President and the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the VIP realm. Discontinued His Excellency the term used for the President. Initiated to open Rashtrapati Bhavan to common people.

He was not less than PM

His stature in the UPA was no less than the PM. He used to act as a bridge between the party and the government. Whether it was the issue of vote of confidence during UPA 1 or dealing with the Anna movement in 2011, Pranab continued to guide the government-party.

When PM Modi became emotional while praising Pranab da

Modi shared photo of touching

Condoling the death of Pranab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture in which he is seen touching the feet of Pranab Mukherjee. He wrote that I will never forget his advice on major policy issues.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies, wave of mourning in the country

Such a journey