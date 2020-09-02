After the demise of former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, his ashes were immersed in Haridwar with full legal practice on Wednesday. Earlier, Pranab Mukherjee was cremated in Delhi. Pranab’s son Abhijeet Mukherjee performed the method of bone immersion with the family in Haridwar after the funeral. Abhijeet also posted a message on Twitter.After completing the process of bone immersion, Abhijeet wrote in his tweet, ‘After serving the people of the country, my father Pranab Mukherjee returned to the same nature from where he had come here. Goodbye Baba.

Father used to say bone immersion should be done in Haridwar: Abhijeet

Talking to the media after Pranab Mukherjee’s ashes flowed into the Ganges, Abhijeet Mukherjee said that his Baba (Pranab Mukherjee) used to say that the ashes should be immersed in Haridwar. Keeping this in mind, he performed bone immersion in Haridwar.

Wife’s bones also flowed in Haridwar

Earlier, after the death of Pranab Mukherjee’s wife in 2015, his ashes were also burnt in Haridwar. On 18 August 2015, after the demise of Pranab Mukherjee’s wife, he was immersed in Haridwar.