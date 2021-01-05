Former President Pranab Mukherjee has written in his book that the Congress’s inability to recognize the end of its charismatic leadership must have been one of the reasons for its defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha. Mukherjee has also stated in his memoir ‘The Presidential Years, 2012-2017’ that the Narendra Modi government failed to run the Parliament smoothly in its first term and the reason is its arrogance and inefficiency.

He wrote this book before his death last year. The book hit the market on Tuesday. He has also written in this book that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not discuss the issue with him before announcing the ban on November 8, 2016, but this did not surprise him because Contingency is necessary for such a declaration.

The former President has mentioned that on the day of counting of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had instructed his assistant to inform him about the trends every half an hour. He wrote, “The results were relieved that a decisive mandate came, but at some point my own party’s Congress performance was disappointed.”

He wrote in the book, “It was difficult to believe that the Congress could win only 44 seats.” The Congress is a national institution which is connected with the people’s lives. Its future is always a matter of thinking for every thoughtful person.

Mukherjee, who has been a Union minister in several Congress governments, has cited several reasons for the 2014 defeat. He wrote, “I think the party failed to recognize the end of its charismatic leadership.” Stalwart leaders like Pandit Nehru ensured that India maintained its existence and developed into a strong and stable nation. It is sad that there are no such amazing leaders, that made this system a government of the average people. ”

In this book, he has also mentioned his cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding the post of President. However, Mukherjee has criticized the NDA government in this book for its failure to run Parliament smoothly during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

He wrote, “I hold the government’s arrogance and its inability to handle the situation responsible for the bitter debate between the ruling party and the opposition”. It makes a huge difference.

He said in the book, “Be it Jawahalal Nehru, or Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh, he made his presence felt in the House. Prime Minister Modi should take inspiration from his predecessors and give visible leadership.