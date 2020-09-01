Thick memories of the first Lok Sabha election Even after completing his tenure as President, Mukherjee remembered small things from his first Lok Sabha election (1952). In West Bengal, when the votes were tied, a candidate swallowed the ballot paper and then he also won. He also narrated the story of a voter who supported the candidate whose election mark was a banyan tree. He patted the ballot and then placed it under the tree.

When BJP’s senses blew from Sanskrit Pranab da had knowledge of Sanskrit verses and always kept a copy of the constitution with him. At the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister, during the debate in the Lok Sabha, Mukherjee’s statement that ‘Deities also used to drink intoxicating drinks’ was written by the BJP. Mukherjee read those verses and read the debate.

The anger was quick … There are many famous stories of Pranab da’s anger. He once lashed out at a journalist and said, “Why don’t you do your homework, have I come here to teach you? First know your facts, do some homework.” His face used to turn red with anger, but he would again wear a gentle smile.

Pranab da was the companion of Sheikh Hasina’s days of grief Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was treated as a daughter by Pranab da. Pranab da was with her while she was living in exile in Delhi. When the father of Sheikh Hasina and the first President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman and the rest of his family members were murdered on 15 August 1975, he was granted asylum by the Indian government in Delhi. Sheikh Hasina stayed in Delhi from 1975 to 1981. It is said that on the advice of Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina in the family India. Sheikh Hasina was in Germany when her family members were killed. Read full news

Was a diary to remember When Mukherjee was in government, meetings were often held till late night at his residence at 13, Talkatora Road. Before he retired, he used to write one or two pages in his diary daily. History was his favorite subject, he knew that diaries are a very important document to cover history.

Get to read, anywhere .. anytime .. Mukherjee had a great shake from childhood. In 1963, when he started teaching, the relationship continued with education. But he never sat empty. He used to read a work file in his hand or one of the books stores, whether it was a Nagina, a biography or a magazine or a Bengali or English newspaper. Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here

The last rites of Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of the country, will take place this afternoon. He will be given a final farewell at the crematorium on Lodhi Road, Delhi. The former President Corona was infected, so the Kovid protocol is being followed throughout the process. Mukherjee is identified with a man who does not forget anything other than the veteran leader of the Congress. It was Pranab da’s specialty to talk about a decades old story while talking. Those are also the types of things that Google may find too difficult to find. He used to speak Sanskrit very well, at one time he had stopped speaking the other side after hearing the sloka in Parliament. He always kept a copy of the Constitution with him. Used to say, “We are actually using this book in every single moment of our life.” You will get a sense of how fast his memory was.