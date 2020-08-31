Rajiv and Pranab were in Kolkata that day The assassination of Indira Gandhi took place at her residence on Safdarjung Road in Delhi. When PM Indira was shot, he was immediately admitted to AIIMS in a private car. It is said that with Indira’s arrival at AIIMS, a message was sent to Rajiv Gandhi in Kolkata to come to Delhi immediately. Rajiv Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee both left for Delhi from Kolkata together.

Pranab was the senior-most cabinet minister in Indira’s government At the time Indira was killed, Pranab Mukherjee was the senior-most minister in her cabinet. In such a situation, it was decided that after the death of Indira Gandhi, the caretaker Prime Minister Pranab Mukherjee would be made. Some leaders who know the Congress closely say that Pranab Mukherjee was also close to the then President Giani Zail Singh, in such a situation that it was being said that Pranab Mukherjee would be the first choice for the post of the President.

Rajiv replaced Pranab Mukherjee with Arun Nehru’s lobbying Before Pranab Mukherjee and Rajiv Gandhi reached Delhi, all the leaders of the Congress party, whose main name was Rajiv’s relative Arun Nehru, all tried to make Rajiv Gandhi the PM. At that time, Indira Gandhi’s advisor PC Alexander tried to convince Arun Nehru by saying that Rajiv Gandhi should be sworn in as the Prime Minister from the Vice President. This was due to the presence of Giani Zail Singh, because Arun Nehru believed that if the Pranab Mukherjee became the PM, the Gandhi family’s interference in power would end.

National Socialist Congress became angry with Rajiv With the effect of this lobbying of politics, Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in as the Prime Minister that year. Angered by this, Pranab Mukherjee decided to leave the Congress and formed his party National Socialist Congress. Not only this, until Pranab Mukherjee, who was in Rajiv Gandhi Power, could not become close to the power of the Center.

The road to return started in 1990 With Narasimha Rao active in power, closeness to Pranab Mukherjee’s Congress party started growing. In the 1990s, Pranab Mukherjee became the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, and till 1995 he spent the same post. Later in 1996, Narasimha Rao made him a minister again in the Central Government.

Manmohan Singh replaces Pranab Mukherjee as PM After Narasimha Rao amidst the changing equation of power, Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of the country and then in 2004 the Congress returned to power rapidly. However, Sonia Gandhi was the main face of the Congress at that time. But when questions were raised about his Indianness, it was decided to make another leader of Congress as PM. Pranab Mukherjee’s name also emerged at this time, but Manmohan Singh became the PM due to his talk with the Gandhi family. Pranab was a cabinet rank minister during Manmohan’s tenure as well and was his biggest role in helping coalition parties.

Congress made president in 2012 Pranab Mukherjee, one of the most powerful leaders of the Congress, on many occasions continued to be a troubleshooter, removing the Manmohan government from the crisis. Perhaps as a reward for this, the Congress made Pranab Mukherjee a contender for the presidency of the country in 2012 and after that Pranab da succeeded in becoming His Majesty.

