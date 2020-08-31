Pranab Mukherjee, who was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the former President and the country’s highest civilian honor, died on Monday at the age of 84. His son Abhijeet Mukherjee gave this information by tweeting. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 after being found corona positive. He underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot that had formed in his brain, since which time he was on ventilator.Pranab Mukherjee, one of the most powerful Congress leaders, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor by the Modi government last year. He was the 13th President of the country from July 2012 to July 2017. Mukherjee, a veteran Congress leader, took part in one of its programs as a keynote speaker at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Nagpur in 2018. This also made Congress uncomfortable.

Step into politics through Congress in 1969

Born on 1 December 1935 in Mirati village in West Bengal’s Virbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee entered the political world through Congress in 1969. The same year he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He was counted among the trusted allies of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from this, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. Apart from this, he was also elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Jangipur seat in West Bengal in 2004 and 2009. He was also a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years.

LIVE: PM Modi mourns Pranab da’s death, shares three pictures

First minister made at the center in 1973

He became a minister in the Central Government for the first time in 1973, 14 years after starting a political innings. In the then Indira Gandhi government, he was made a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Industrial Development. After this, he never looked back. He was the Union Finance Minister from 1982 to 1984. While being his finance minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh was made the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.



Separate party formed in 1986, returned to Congress after 3 years

However, after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, Mukherjee found himself isolated in the Congress and after differences with Rajiv Gandhi in 1986, he formed a new party called the National Socialist Congress. After 3 years, he again returned to the Congress and his party merged with the Congress.

Became Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission in 1991

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, Mukherjee was one of the strongest contenders for the post of Prime Minister, but a few years ago he may have gone against him for a different course from the Congress. In 1991, the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao made him Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. He was then Minister of Commerce from 1993 to 1995. From 1995 to 1996 he was the External Affairs Minister of India in the Narasimha Rao government.

Pranab was one of the strong contenders for the post of Prime Minister

Pranab Mukherjee was counted among close and trusted leaders of the Gandhi family. Pranab Mukherjee is also considered among those who convince Sonia Gandhi to bring politics. The decision surprised political pundits in 2004 when Sonia refused to become PM and pushed Manmohan Singh to the post of Prime Minister. Pranab Mukherjee was then a strong contender for the post of PM. In the Manmohan government from 2004 to 2006, he was Defense Minister, from 2006 to 2009 he was External Affairs Minister and from 2009 to 2012 he was Finance Minister. In 2012, he became the 13th President of the country and held the post till July 2017.