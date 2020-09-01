Highlights: Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee was cremated on Tuesday.

Son Abhijeet said that due to Corona could not fulfill his father’s last wish

Abhijeet Mukherjee wanted to take Pranab da’s body to his native village in Bengal

new Delhi

Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee was cremated on Tuesday. Lodhi merged with Pranab da Panchatatva at the cremation ground with state honors. Earlier, his body was brought from Army Hospital (R&R) to his government residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. His son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee offered him the fire. Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijeet Mukherjee felt pain on this occasion. He said that he wanted to take his father to Bengal but his wish remained unfulfilled.

Abhijeet Mukherjee said that his presence was great for our family, we will miss him. He says that Corona was not the main cause of his death, but that his brain surgery had a profound effect on his health. He said that we wanted to take him to West Bengal but due to restrictions due to Corona virus we could not do so. Which we will be sorry for



Will convert the house into a museum and library

Abhijeet said that he plans to convert one floor of his house in Jangipur in West Bengal into a museum and library in memory of his father. Abhijeet said that he would like the government to issue a stamp in honor of his father. Abhijeet said that his father told him that one should avoid taking revenge on anyone in politics. His message was clear and I will always remember it.

Pranab Mukherjee was on ventilator support after brain surgery

The former president has undergone brain surgery and was also infected with a coronavirus. After which he was placed on the life support system. Mukherjee, 84, underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. After which he was on ventilator support in Army Hospital Research and Referral in Delhi.



One day national mourning in Bangladesh

Bangladesh announced a day of national mourning on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi. Pranab Mukherjee is described as a true friend of Bangladesh. Mentioned the love and respect of the people of Bangladesh.

Army band gave guard of honor

The army band gave Guard of Honor to former President Pranab Mukherjee before his last visit. Additional security arrangements were made on the route of the last journey. All precautions were taken in view of the corona infection.