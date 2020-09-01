Highlights: Former President of India Pranab Kumar Mukherjee died on 31 August

He and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina were very close to each other.

When the people of Hasina’s family were murdered in 1975, they found refuge in India only on the advice of Pranab.

The death of former President Pranab Kumar Mukherjee will surely make Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unimpressed. Pranab da treated her like a daughter. Pranab da was with her while she was living in exile in Delhi. When the father of Sheikh Hasina and the first President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman and the rest of his family members were murdered on 15 August 1975, he was granted asylum by the Indian government in Delhi. Sheikh Hasina stayed in Delhi from 1975 to 1981.

It is said that on the advice of Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina in the family India. Sheikh Hasina was in Germany when her family members were killed. In Delhi, the government had given Sheikh Hasina a government accommodation in Pandara Park. She also lived in 56 Lajpat Nagar-Part Three for some time. The Embassy of Bangladesh was also there for a long time. But for Sheikh Hasina, her husband and children, Pranab da and his wife Shubhra Mukherjee lived in Delhi as a kind of mentor. Sheikh Hasina’s family used to spend time at least two days – three times a week in the government house in Palkab da’s Talkatora.

Children of Pranab da and Sheikh Hasina grew up together

Sheikh Hasina’s two children Sajib Wajed ‘Joy’ and Syma Wajed Hussain Putul and Pranab da’s sons Abhijeet, Indrajit and daughter Sharmishtha grew up together in Delhi. They all used to go to India Gate to play in between. Shubhra Ji used to arrange tuition and tuition for Sheikh Hasina’s children. Pranab Mukherjee and Sheikh Hasina used to have long talks on Bangla music, literature and society. One reason for the closeness between the two was also that both Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul were influenced by the literature of Islam. Due to Pranab da’s influence, Sheikh Hasina’s husband M.A. Wajed Mian joined the Energy Commission of the Government of India. He was a nuclear scientist. He died in the year 2009.

Former station director of All India Radio Rajendra Aggarwal said that Pranab da had linked Sheikh Hasina with Bangla service of Akashvani so that she could spend time in this strange city. Sheikh Hasina used to participate in current affairs programs there. However, he had never expressed his daughter then. The staff of All India Radio came to know about him very late.

Well, Sheikh Hasina went back to her country in 1981 but she had a deep connection with Pranab Kumar Mukherjee’s family. Pranab Kumar Mukherjee and Shubhra maintained that relationship. Sheikh Hasina had specially come to Delhi with Shubhra on her death in 2015 with her daughter. Meanwhile, people know that Pranab da’s influence also worked in renaming the capital’s Park Street road to Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rahman Road. He was then the country’s President. This road is close to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He had a personal relationship with the Bang Bandhu.