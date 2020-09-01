Highlights: Pranab Mukherjee’s journey from Mirathi village in Birbhum district of West Bengal to becoming the first citizen of the country was not easy.

Pranab Mukherjee sometimes had to walk many kilometers to read and cross the river.

The idea was that Pranab Mukherjee would keep a cloth in the bag along with the copy-book which was useful after he got wet.

New Delhi / Kolkata

Pranab Mukherjee’s journey from Mirathi village in Birbhum district of West Bengal to becoming the first citizen of the country was not easy. Sometimes he had to walk many kilometers and cross the river to go to school. The idea was that Pranab Mukherjee would keep a cloth in the bag along with the copy-book which was useful after he got wet.

Pranab da was also a professor and a journalist

Pranab da, who has held all the ministry and posts in his long political career, was also a teacher in a college. It is said that he also worked as a journalist for a few days. But his journey in politics started in 1969 and he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress at the age of 35.

Pranab da was a scholar and patriot .. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute

Special connection to number 13

It is said that Pranab da had a special relationship with number 13. He was the 13th President of India, he also had a number 13 bungalow in Delhi. Not only this, their wedding anniversary was also on the 13th. They married on July 13, 1957.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died, was on ventilator for several days

Fond of writing diary

Pranab da was writing a diary from the age of 40. It is said that he had said that his diary should be published posthumously. During his presidency, he went on vacation just to see Durga Puja. He did not take any leave for the rest of the day.